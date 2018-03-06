All school districts in B.C. have anti-homophobia policies in place, but youth say more needs to be done

All British Columbia school districts have now adopted anti-bullying policies aimed at protecting students from being harassed because of their gender identity and sexual orientation, Metro has learned from the province’s education minister, Rob Fleming.

A group of trans youth met with Fleming on Tuesday morning at the Legislature to share their experiences in B.C. schools and to propose reforms to the province’s sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) policies.

“We were at 59 (districts having adopted) and Nisga'a (district) was the last to come on,” Fleming told Metro in a phone interview. “We started 2018 with 100 per cent of our school districts having SOGI-inclusive codes of conduct and anti-bullying policies in place.”

The youth he met with Tuesday, he said, offered him “some ideas about the existing SOGI policies that the ministry has,” Fleming explained. “We have a requirement that every school board and independent school have codes of conduct in place and anti-bullying policies that are SOGI-inclusive and today was a chance to … (learn how to) strengthen those policies, how to make them more present and on the ground in our schools.”

The initial deadline by which all 60 provincial school districts were supposed to have passed anti-homophobia policies was January 2017. However, an investigation by the newspaper Xtra a year ago found that six districts had failed to update their policies by the deadline.

The directive to update district policies province-wide came from former B.C. Liberal education minister, Mike Bernier. He also required that independent schools also adopt the policies, ultimately with the intent of protecting queer, trans, non-binary and gender-variant youth in schools from bullying.

However, with these policies now in place, trans youth are speaking up and asking for more protections. In their meeting with Fleming, for instance, they asked him to implement additional policy that is more specific, and to do so at the ministry-wide level, instead of leaving it up to districts to incorporate the directives on their own.

"Although there's policy in place that is helping LGBTQ youth across B.C., a lot of it differs from school to school,” said John Fitzsimmons, one of the youth who attended the meeting, in a phone interview, “and it isn't necessarily enforced the way it should be.”

Fitzsimmons, a senior student at a Vancouver Island high school, said his experience at school has been positive and that he hasn’t been a victim of transphobic bullying. But he told Metro he knows friends at other schools who are facing ongoing harassment.

“They face homophobic and transphobic slurs, their teachers don't intervene when students are transphobic, or they're not allowed to use the bathroom of their choice,” he said. “There's a lot of issues where it seems to be just based on where you are and not necessarily what rules are in place.”

The youth presented the minister with a five-page document of policy suggestions. Specifically, they want SOGI education and senstivitity training to be mandatory for all school district superintendants as well as for student teachers in training.

They also suggested that schools replace gender and sex markers on attendance sheets with the students’ preferred pronouns. This would ensure that students who go by the pronouns “they” or “them,” or who are trans, don’t have to specifically ask each one of their teachers to address them by their preferred pronouns.

Asked about these suggestions, Fleming said he plans to speak to the Superintendant’s Association and to the deans at universities where teachers are in training to consult them. As for the third proposal about students’ preferred pronouns, Fleming said he’d need to think on it further.

“I haven't had a chance to think about that quite honestly,” he said, “but I did hear them out and why they think it's important for the wellbeing of trans-identified students.”

They youth are part of the Trans Tipping Point Project out of the University of Victoria, which is collecting stories from trans youth and helping raise their voices.

Alex Bradley, another trans teenager from Vancouver Island who met Fleming, said the group felt invigorated by their meeting and look forward to continue advising the minister.