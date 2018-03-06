B.C. ends loan program for first-time home buyers
Not enough people signed up for the interest-free loans, according to the provincial government
The B.C. government announced it is shutting down a program that was meant to give first-time home buyers a leg up in a booming real estate market because not enough people signed up.
The program, called the BC HOME Partnership, was meant to provide 42,000 loans over a three-year period. But after one year, only 3,000 loans had been approved, according to a government release.
People can still apply for a loan until March 31, 2018.
In the program, people are eligible to receive up to $37,500, interest-free for five years, if they are approved for an insured high-ratio mortgage where the down payment is less than 20 per cent of the home’s purchase price.
A B.C. Real Estate Association report found the program was responsible for boosting apartment prices in Metro Vancouver by 0.55 per cent and townhome prices by 0.57 in its first nine months.
