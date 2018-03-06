B.C. launches consultations aimed at ticket price gouging for events, concerts
VICTORIA — The B.C. government is launching public consultations aimed at clamping down on ticket scalping that drives up prices for music and sporting events.
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says scalpers using unfair practices are shutting out average people from live events by charging much higher rates than face value.
He says the problem isn't only caused by online ticket bots that buy up swaths of seats to resell them at a profit, but also by venues and other groups that limit the number of seats available to the public.
The province is conducting a three-week survey asking about people's experiences with ticket buying and reselling, and also asking for industry feedback.
Farnworth says the government will look at measures in other provinces and countries to restrict ticket bots and resale prices.
The findings will be released in a report this summer and legislation will be introduced this fall.
"Live events should be an enjoyable experience for British Columbians, not a windfall for scalpers," Farnworth in a statement.
