What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — PIPELINE FIGHT A CHALLENGE TO CANADA'S ECONOMY: MORNEAU

Finance Minister Bill Morneau spoke to the Business Council of British Columbia on Tuesday about some of the challenges facing Canada's economy.

Morneau said internal issues include the ongoing battle over the future of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion between the Edmonton area and Metro Vancouver.

He said Ottawa is overhauling the approval process for similar projects, so that potential interveners can speak up earlier and timelines can be implemented to give businesses certainty.

Morneau also spoke about the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying the negotiations are "critically important" but Canada will remain firm in getting the best deal possible.

___

REVENUE AGENCY PROSECUTION WAS "EGREGIOUS": JUDGE

A B.C. couple has been awarded nearly $1.7 million in damages after a judge ruled the Canada Revenue Agency ruined their business and personal lives.

Justice Robert Punnett of the B.C. Supreme Court said Tony and Helen Samaroo of Nanaimo were the victims of an "egregious" prosecution by the tax agency.

Punnett said the prosecution was based on unfounded theory and suspicion about alleged tax evasion at the couple's restaurant and other businesses.

The Samaroos were charged with 21 counts of tax evasion but were acquitted of all charges in 2010 and then sued for malicious prosecution.

___

B.C. ASKING FOR INPUT ON TICKET-SCALPING LAW

The province has kicked off a public consultation campaign to help it deal with the problem of high-priced tickets due to scalping and ticket bots.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth says the planned legislation will deal with the inability of average British Columbians to get tickets to events and the unfair way in which scalpers and so-called "bots" get the tickets.

Ticket bots are rapid ticket-buying software that can scoop up available tickets for resellers who then offer them back to the public at a hefty price.

The three-week survey will ask people about their experiences with ticket buying and reselling, with new legislation expected to be introduced in the fall.

___

ACTIVISTS BLOCK TREE REMOVAL AT PIPELINE CONSTRUCTION SITE

Some protesters are trying to stall the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion by making sure a few dozen trees aren't chopped down.

Kinder Morgan has permission to remove trees in the area of Burnaby Mountain in order to dig a tunnel between its Burnaby and Westridge Marine terminals.

The trees must be cut down by March 26, after which protections kick in for migratory birds.

David Mivasair of an anti-pipeline group called the Justin Trudeau Brigade said delaying the cutting down of the trees for three weeks could lead to months of delays for the tunnel digging.

___

MULTIPLE INJURIES IN HIGHWAY COLLISION

RCMP say at least five people have been injured in a head-on crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Kamloops.

Corporal Jodi Shelkie said the afternoon collision closed the highway in both directions on Tuesday.

She said the extent of the injuries was unknown.

Those who need to travel through the area were being asked to use an alternate route. (CFJC)

___

PORPOISES KEEP SAILOR COMPANY

A B.C. boater had an unexpected escort during a recent sailboat trip between the University of British Columbia and Bowen Island.

Alex Millar said he suddenly found himself surrounded by a pod of Dall's porpoises.

He posted a video to YouTube of his encounter with the cetaceans, which kept surfacing on both sides of his sailboat during the journey.

Dall's porpoises can be recognized by the rooster tail-type spray they create when they surface while swimming, as seen in Millar's video.

___