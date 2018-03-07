Second-degree murder charge laid after altercation at Logan Lake, B.C., motel

LOGAN LAKE, B.C. — A 66-year-old British Columbia man has been charged with second-degree murder following an incident in a southern Interior community.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk says in a news release that Gordon Fleming was arrested shortly after police were called to a motel in Logan Lake, southwest of Kamloops, just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

A 55-year-old Logan Lake man was found unresponsive in one of the rooms and could not be revived.

The victim's name and cause of death have not been released.

Moskaluk says the men were known to each other.