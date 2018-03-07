Two-year investigation into Vancouver slaying nets second-degree murder charges

VANCOUVER — Second-degree murder charges have been laid against two men accused of a January 2016 slaying in Vancouver.

Surrey residents Gage McPake and Cody Stuiver are expected to appear in a Vancouver courtroom next Monday.

The arrests follow a two-year investigation into the murder of 40-year-old Christopher Kwik.

He was found dead in his south Granville apartment on Jan. 30, 2016, although police have never confirmed how he died.

McPake made his first court appearance more than a month ago, and Vancouver police say Stuiver was arrested Tuesday.