What's making news in British Columbia

B.C. ANNOUNCES REVIEW OF ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT PROCESS

A Green party spokeswoman says a planned review of how the province conducts environmental assessments is a good first step towards restoring public trust in the process.

Environment Minister George Heyman announced the review Wednesday, saying it will ensure respect for Indigenous legal rights, protect the environment and support sustainable growth.

Ecologist Bruce Fraser and Lydia Hwitsum, a lawyer and former Cowichan Tribes chief, will lead the review.

Premier John Horgan directed Heyman to revitalize the environmental assessment process last year in order to meet the public's expectations of a transparent process.

ALLEGED ROMANCE FRAUDSTER'S VICTIMS ASKED TO CALL POLICE

Mounties say anyone who believes they've been a victim of romance fraud, especially those in Anmore, Belcarra, Coquitlam and Port Coquitlam, should call police.

Fraud and theft charges were laid against a 37-year-old man accused of swindling people he met through online dating sites and referral services.

RCMP say the man used a pseudonym and posed as a foreign businessman in order to engineer romantic relationships.

It's alleged he stole substantial amounts of cash from his victims by convincing them to sign up for credit cards and lines of credit, which he drained.

DISFIGURED ACTRESS SUES MOVIE PRODUCERS

A B.C.-based actress whose face was disfigured during the filming of a movie in Winnipeg is suing its producers.

Twenty-year-old Taylor Hickson alleges in her lawsuit that Winnipeg-based Incident Productions was negligent in taking reasonable steps to ensure her safety.

The suit filed last week with the Court of Queen's Bench claims Hickson suffered a facial injury that required about 70 stitches when she crashed through a glass door while filming the horror movie "Ghostland" in 2016.

Hickson, who lives in Kelowna, is seeking damages for lost income and future loss of income, as well as damages for mental distress and legal costs.

RAINBOW REJECTION LEADS TO LOCATION OFFERS

Rainbows are popping up around Merritt after city council rejected a rainbow crosswalk proposed by a group of high school students.

Kati Spencer, a teacher involved in the project, says she and members of the school's LGBTQ and Indigenous clubs were initially disappointed and frustrated by council's move.

But she says community members have since come forward to offer other locations for the colourful symbol of inclusion, including two lawyers who offered their parking lots.

A house across the street from the school is now adorned with rainbow curtains, a bakery offered to make rainbow cookies to take to city hall and a local store has a freshly painted rainbow outside.

KAMLOOPS GROUP WANTS END TO TIME CHANGE

A Kamloops group says its efforts to do away with daylight time may be paying off.

Bob Dieno, co-founder of a local group against the time change, says he recently met with Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and was told the NDP government may hold a public consultation on the issue.

Dieno says his group has started a Facebook campaign to call for a referendum in the municipal election in October.

He says the time change was originally started during wartime so people could work longer at night, but it's been shown to have negative effects on health and safety.

MOTORISTS FINED FOR IGNORING PHONE-USE WARNINGS

Despite several signs warning motorists to get off their phones ahead of a police check point in North Vancouver, Mounties say dozens of people were ticketed for distracted driving.

They say 89 drivers were handed tickets during a two-hour operation Tuesday, 74 of them for driving while distracted.

The rest were for other motor vehicle offences.

Cpl. Richard De Jong points out the use of personal electronic devices while driving has been banned in B.C. since 2010.

