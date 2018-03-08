Few details after body found in settling pond at pulp mill in Kamloops, B.C.

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — RCMP in Kamloops, B.C., say the investigation into the discovery of a body in a pulp mill settling pond could be a slow process.

Workers spotted the remains Wednesday in one of the ponds at the Domtar mill just west of the city.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says forensic specialists have been called but the body remains in the pond.

She says the gender and age haven't been determined and it's still unknown how the victim ended up in the pond.

An autopsy will be required to determine cause and time of death.