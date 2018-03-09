Head-on collision on Vancouver highway sends seven people to hospital

VANCOUVER — Police say seven people were injured in an early morning head-on collision in Vancouver's east end.

The incident occurred before 6 a.m. Friday on Grandview Highway near Penticton Street.

Police say a grey Ford Focus and black Mercedes SUV collided over the centre line of the four-lane highway.

All three people who were in the car and four people from the SUV were taken to hospital and police say at least two of them were in serious condition.