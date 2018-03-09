'I'm so determined not to lose:' Why Corinne Lea is giving her all to save the Rio Theatre

The owner of the Rio Theatre isn’t trying to save the venue because she likes popcorn. In fact Corrine Lea, the 48-year-old entrepreneur and mom, isn’t enticed by the buttery wafts of popcorn hitting her face as she walks through the doors of the East Broadway movie theatre.

“Because I smell it all the time, I don't eat popcorn. It's kind of made me immune,” Lea said.

Perched on the arm of a theatre seat, Lea eyes the clock. She’s been working since waking up in a frantic effort to save her business from the wrecking ball.

“I'm definitely running on adrenaline these days,” she said. “If I'm not doing something it makes me feel a little antsy.”

In what is possibly the fight of her life, Lea has just launched a $1.5 million crowd-funding campaign. It’s part of her quest to raise money for a down-payment so that a newly launched non-profit can purchase the building from the property owners, and rent it to Lea’s business indefinitely. If she fails, the building will be sold to a developer who likely won’t renew her lease when it ends.

Lea took over the Rio 10 years ago. Before the Rio she managed a clothing store and The Alibi Room pub in Gastown. In the ‘90s she co-founded and owned Havana restaurant on Commercial Drive.

Born in Alberta, Lea was raised by a single mom in Vancouver. Her 20s were a difficult time, but she managed to complete a degree in painting at Emily Carr.

“My mother got cancer and died by the time I was 22. I had, like, no parent. I had a really fun childhood but then I had a very serious sort of early adulthood,” she said.

At 30 Lea gave birth to her daughter. She had trouble accepting how the pregnancy had changed her body.

“I was very thin when I was younger, like athletic thin. When you have a baby it sort of changes your body to be more womanly,” Lea said. “I don't think I had a real connection (with my body), it made me feel disassociated a bit.”

But, when she needed it most, she found burlesque. While watching a large, curvy woman tantalize a crowd, Lea knew she had to try it.

“Whatever hang ups I had over my post-pregnant body, she just quashed them because she was just so confident and you know, amazing.”

When the opportunity to buy the Rio arrived, Lea was ready. Running the Rio would mean she could support other performers and independent film makers in showcasing their work, and ensure burlesque has a steady venue in Vancouver, she said.

“People are always searching for what they want to do in life,” she said. “I found what I want to do in life.”

Lea demonstrates un-wavering strength in her fight to save the Rio. But her boots, leather jacket and steely looks aren’t enough to hide her tears when she talks about the emotional toll the effort has taken.

Lea said she’d be an “emotional wreck” were it torn down.