Judge grants injunction preventing protest blockades of Kinder Morgan in Burnaby

A B.C. Supreme Court Justice says he will grant Trans Mountain an interim injunction against blockades a day ahead of a public demonstration to protest the controversial pipeline project.

The injunction is not meant to affect protest on public lands, but will apply to blockades of lands owned by Trans Mountain, the judge said. Details of the interim injunction are still being worked out.

Lini Huntchings, who was served in relation to the lawsuit, though isn’t named in Trans Mountain's notice of civil claim filed earlier this week, said she doesn’t believe the decision will affect the protest planned for Saturday.

She called the company’s civil claim “expected.”

Hutchings, who has participated in blockades at the Westridge Marine Terminal, said the protesters know what they’re doing is “powerful.”

Kathleen Copps, one of more than 40 people who watched the proceedings from the public gallery, said she’s concerned that the discussion hasn’t acknowledged that the land in question is unceded Indigenous lands.

Lawyers for the defendants argued against an interim injunction, saying there’s no indication that the protest planned for Saturday includes any illegal actions. They asked the judge to adjourn the hearing on the injunction until next week, arguing defendants were not give proper notice.

Trans Mountains lawyer meanwhile said an injunction is required because blockades are causing delays and the company is facing looming deadlines. Some work will not be allowed between late March and August due to environmental concerns.