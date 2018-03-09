Queery's Cameron Esposito talks tough on funny business

Comedian Cameron Esposito, a leading LGBTQ figure in a changing funny business, is offering two shows alongside her wife, Rhea Butcher, at JFL NorthWest, Vancouver's annual comedy festival under the Just for Laughs banner this weekend.

The avid podcaster talked to Metro about her show, the purpose of comedy, and tough conversations on racism, transphobia and homophobia in her industry.

She performs Friday (Rio Theatre) and Saturday (Fox Caberet). Metro spoke to her from her home, Los Angeles.

Metro: Tell me about your podcast, QUEERY.

Cameron Esposito: It's a podcast I do that's an hour-long conversation with somebody in the LGBTQ community, a long-form chat with a luminary. I've talked to Evan Rachel Wood, to Tegan and separately to Sara from Tegan and Sara, or Jill Soloway who created the show Transparent.

I usually do the show in L.A., so this is the first time I'll be recording it live in front of an audience.

Who are your guests here?

Rhea Butcher will be a guest of mine, because I'm excited to talk to her live in front of a live audience (laughs). Also Darcy Michael (Spun Out comedian), who's a great Canadian standup comic who has a pretty interesting story as a parent raising a teenage kid who I worked with at JFL in Montreal.

I wanted to ask about all the work you've done with Rhea — I believe going back to your Buzzfeed series back in 2014? Is it weird working with your partner?

Since I've lived in L.A., Rhea and I have worked together, so prior to that I was really just doing standup and never dated anyone else who was a comic prior to her. It feels normal to me, because it's what I know. But I will say it puts a lot of pressure on the relationship — I think it's true for any family business — because when you share a livelihood in common and the family sinks or swims based on how your business is doing, that's just intense regardless of what field you're in.

There's still a lot of homophobia and transphobia in the comedy field. For instance, a lot of concerns about Dave Chappelle's latest specials, which were problematic but also brilliant.

I don't want to talk about any specific comics' specials. But generally my goal as a comic who is gay is to represent from a first-person perspective these issues that are so in the zeitgeist that — in the past, when there wasn't somebody to speak in the first-person, before comics were out, before there were more comics than Ellen — it was as if it was anybody's issue to talk about. A straight person could have a "take" on it.

The same thing can be said for racism or transphobia. The thing that's happening right now because of the greater diversity in voices the internet has allowed is that more comics have a way of speaking directly to their fans. You don't need a white person telling you what the Black experience is. You should just look at what a Black person is saying about it.

That doesn't mean that I, as a white person, shouldn't be talking about race; it's important to be an ally when you're in a position of power. But you also have to know you're in that position of power and are not the authority on this issue.

So how do you have a conversation about that with other comedians?

That's what some comics will have to work to embrace. Their perspective is so represented back to them, they sometimes don't even realize you're looking through a specific set of eyes.

I should be talking about racism, but I don't know as much about racism as a Black comic. The approach is to lift up voices speaking from a first-person perspective, and then listen to them yourself — and then try to make sure that you're not punching down.

I've heard that metaphor too. That's where Chappelle's special went, juxtaposing civil rights with trans activism. It punched down instead of punching up. But you're not saying any topic is off-limits; it's about listening?

I don't think anybody is actually saying, 'Don't talk about this topic.' I think that's a mischaracterization of criticism. And by the way, it sucks to be criticized. It's not fun. And when you do your job on stage and then get feedback from somebody who wasn't in the room, that's hard to take. You're an artist and a person with feelings.

All of that's real. But criticism is also part of our job and we have to figure out how to deal with it, and hopefully not turning it into saying, 'I can't talk about anything,' but just trying your best as a comic to say something interesting and that has intellectual integrity. That's kind of the point of our job — not just to be funny, but to also say something.

The whole point of comedy is actually to sneak something interesting into somebody's brain while relaxing them enough to make them laugh.

You're helping the Rio Theatre by performing there, because they're in the middle of a giant fundraiser now to buy their building.