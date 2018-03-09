You've no right to be bored: 5 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining).

Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors activities to arts festivals to family-friendly events and ways you can make a difference.

1. Laugh out loud—but please don't heckle

JFL NorthWest — Vancouver's comedy fest under the Just For Laughs banner — runs until Saturday. Its final weekend stars Daily Show host Trevor Noah 7 p.m. Friday at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre (630 Hamilton St.); comedian and Queery podcaster Cameron Esposito (Friday at the Rio Theatre and Saturday at the Fox Caberet); former MTV host Nikki Glaser, creator of Comedy Central's series Not Safe — who's appeared on Inside Amy Schumer, The Roast, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon — nightly Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at Yuk Yuk's (2837 Cambie St.), and Mike Birbiglia at the Vogue Theatre (918 Granville St.) on Friday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and more. Tickets at JFL NorthWest.

2. Take action on TransMountain

Kinder Morgan's controversial pipeline expansion would nearly triple diluted bitumen from Alberta's oil sands through B.C., and increase oil tanker traffic seven-fold past Vancouver. At 10 a.m. Saturday, the Protect the Inlet protest is expected to be the largest demonstration so far against TransMountain starting at Burnaby's Lake City Way SkyTrain station. Or if you're a supporter of the pipeline, more info at the project's website, or sign the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association of B.C.'s ongoing pro-pipeline petition.

3. Experience interactive community theatre

Asking 'What does reconciliation mean for you?' the interactive community group Theatre for Living's newest play, Sxw?amet, explores Indigenous relations and identity. Directed by David Diamond, it runs until Saturday at Firehall Arts Centre (280 E. Cordova St.) Tickets online.

4. Go to the birds

VanDusen Botanical Garden and the Bloedel Conservatory are offering a month of migratory bird-themed activities for avid avian enthusiasts of all ages. It includes entertainers, tours, and VanDusen's newly created Backyard Bird Garden, especially created to attract resident and migratory birds. Up to two kids get into both facilities free with one paying adult. More info at VanDusen gardens.

5. Stroll through the art gallery's newest openings