The Latest: Indigenous leaders begin anti-pipeline march

BURNABY, B.C. — The Latest on Canada pipeline protest (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Thousands of demonstrators are marching Saturday morning to speak out against a pipeline expansion project that would nearly triple the flow of oil from Canada's tar sands to the Pacific coast.

The march led by indigenous leaders has drawn people from throughout the region. Many held signs, some saying "Keep it in the Ground" and "No consent, no pipeline."

The crowds moved to the steady beating of drums and chants as they began walking to a site about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometres ) away, not far from Kinder Morgan's storage tank farm in Burnaby.

___

9:50 a.m.

Anti-pipeline activists are erecting a cedar protest structure within distance of Kinder Morgan's storage tank farm in the Vancouver suburb of Burnaby.

A member of the Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Will George, says he plans to occupy the so-called "watch house" to keep an eye on the oil giant and to resist its proposed pipeline expansion project.

The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion would nearly triple the flow of oil from Alberta's tar sands to the Pacific Coast.

A mass anti-pipeline protest led by indigenous leaders is set for Saturday morning. A counter rally supporting the pipeline is also scheduled.

Activists constructing the cedar building were keeping more than 50 metres (164 feet) from the Kinder Morgan facility after the company obtained a temporary injunction Friday.