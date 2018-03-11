Richmond RCMP investigating 'suspicious' death of man pulled from water
VANCOUVER — Mounties in Richmond, B.C., are investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was pulled from the water near Steveston Harbour this weekend.
Police say that just before 8 a.m. on Saturday a man in his early 70s was found in the waters off Dyke Road.
He received first aid at the scene and was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.
The man is a Richmond resident and police say his death has been deemed suspicious.
The Richmond RCMP Serious Crimes Unit is leading the investigation with help from the B.C. Coroners Service.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
