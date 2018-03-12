Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds backs campaign to save Vancouver's Rio Theatre

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds has thrown his support behind Vancouver’s Rio Theatre, tweeting on Sunday evening that he had contributed to the independent theatre’s crowd-funding campaign.

The locally owned and operated Rio Theatre is at risk of demolition unless the business owner can come up with enough money to purchase the building from its current property owners.

Alongside a link to the crowd-funding campaign, Reynolds said on Twitter that “The Rio Theatre in Vancouver is legendary. Spoiler Alert: I plan to be buried there…help rescue this landmark of community and art by clicking.”

Reynold’s backing follows weeks of pressure from his fans, who had been taking to Twitter to demand that he use his fame to help support the Rio Theatre.