Green councillor Adriane Carr mulls Vancouver mayoral run

There’s a political shakedown happening in Vancouver for both the upcoming mayoral and council election, with several progressive parties hedging bets on the best strategy to defeat the Non Partisan Association.

Last Sunday at a Green Party of Vancouver annual general meeting, a motion was passed on the floor with 100 per cent approval to run Coun. Adriane Carr for the next mayor.

But Carr told Metro she’s reserving her final decision for after a report comes back about public support. “There are some who are concerned about making sure I don’t lose a spot on council,” she said (Carr is currently the only Green on council). “I recognize that there is a greater risk in running for mayor and smart enough to know that I should be well informed about what that potential opportunity is versus the potential risk.”

The sooner the better, she added, noting building either campaign takes substantial time and energy.

Carr said after Sunday’s meeting there was consensus that Greens will not run in the realm of majority governance. “The majority doesn’t need to listen,” she told Metro. “It also means the mayor should have skills in being able to bring people together and to unify.”

On Monday, Libby Davies, who was rumoured to be in the running for mayor, officially dropped out of the race, leaving Carr a potentially popular option to be Vancouver’s first female mayor.

Meanwhile, talks have been swirling about a coalition with progressive parties - while the Greens met, members of OneCity and COPE held a panel discussion to decide how to change the direction Vancouver is headed.

According to Carr however, a solid coalition is a no-go. “Voters need a voice and need to know that parties are running candidates,” she said. “That is a healthy democratic process.”

No one party running the majority is key, said Anna Chudnovsky, one of two co-chairs of OneCity party. But Chudnovsky also noted they will be looking to support a left-unity mayor, one who does not represent one single party.

“We will be looking for a candidate who is independent… who can bring a unified understanding to what a progressive city council would be,” she said.