Man killed in rockslide near Penticton, B.C.

PENTICTON, B.C. — The RCMP and coroner's service in British Columbia are investigating a fatal rockslide in a rural area near Penticton on Sunday.

Police say an 81-year-old man died as a result of the slide, which blocked Green Lake Road.

The Mounties were called to the area after 9:15 a.m. and found a large boulder on the road, as well as the dead man on a property above it.