Vancouver police say mom accused of parental abduction may have dyed boy's hair

Vancouver police say a woman who allegedly abducted her nine-year-old son contrary to a custody order may have changed his appearance and dyed his hair.

Police say Shawana Chaudhary, also known as Shawna, could also have changed her own appearance and may be using an old legal name.

She was previously called Virjinia Leeman, which could be spelled Virginia Leman.

Police say the boy, named Emerson, was last seen on Friday morning with his mother and six-year-old sister, who is not believed to be the subject of a custody order.

Police say Emerson's father went to pick him up on Friday after school as per his court-ordered parenting time, but the boy was missing.