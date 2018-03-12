What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

FEDERAL FUNDING TO DEAL WITH ABANDONED BOATS

Transport Canada says $1.3 million is being made available to help coastal communities clear out abandoned vessels.

The funding will go toward assessing and removing abandoned boats from ports and harbours in British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as to an education campaign.

At least 21 vessels are slated to be removed from a number of harbours including those in Ladysmith, Vancouver and Victoria.

The funding will also support research into environmentally friendly ways to recycle and dispose of boats.

MAN PLEADS GUILTY SEVEN YEARS AFTER TEEN MURDERED

A B.C. man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of an 18-year-old girl, following a retrial.

Matthew Foerster had previously been convicted of first-degree murder for Taylor Van Diest's death in Armstrong in 2011.

But the B.C. Court of Appeal ordered a retrial due to problems raised by Foerster's lawyer about the way the jury was instructed.

Foerster has now pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and is due back in court for sentencing on April 9.

BYLAWS AFFECTING HORSE-DRAWN CARRIAGE TOURS UP FOR DEBATE

Regulations on horse-drawn carriage tours could be tightened in Victoria as the city considers changes to its animal control bylaw.

Councillors will debate the bylaw amendments on Thursday.

Proposed changes include ensuring individual horses display ID numbers and health records to allow for improved monitoring by city licensing officers and the SPCA.

The carriage tours of downtown Victoria's scenic Inner Harbour and Beacon Hill Park are popular tourism attractions but they have drawn the ire of animal rights proponents who oppose the horse-drawn tours.

WOMAN AND GRANDSON STRUCK BY VEHICLE

A woman and her five-year-old grandson have been airlifted to hospital after being hit by a car near a middle school in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford police Sergeant Judy Bird says the driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with investigators following the incident, which happened just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the woman and the boy suffered serious injuries.

Another child, the woman's two-year-old grandchild, was not seriously hurt.

DRIVER SEEN RUNNING RED LIGHT BEFORE TRYING TO ESCAPE WITH MARIJUANA

Police in Victoria say a driver fleeing police collided with another vehicle, then was found trying to hide two large boxes of marijuana.

Officers say the driver came to their attention when he ran a red light.

It's alleged the boxes of pot were destined for a cannabis storefront.

The driver faces several charges, including possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

B.C. BOOK PRIZES TO BE ANNOUNCED IN MAY

Shortlists have been announced for the 34th Annual B.C. Book Prizes.

Those up for the Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize for best work of fiction are David Chariandy for "Brother," Andrea MacPherson for "What We Once Believed," Zoey Leigh Peterson for "Next Year, For Sure," Eden Robinson for "Son of a Trickster" and Daniel Zomparelli for "Everything Is Awful and You're a Terrible Person."

Authors are vying for awards in six other categories, including best original non-fiction literary work, best work of poetry and best illustrated book written for children.

Winners are to be announced on May 4 in Vancouver.

