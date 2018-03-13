Two boys and their grandmother hit by car in Abbotsford, B.C.
ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A two-year-old boy who was with his grandmother and brother when they were hit by a car in Abbotsford, B.C., has been released from hospital.
Abbotsford police say the boy's grandmother was in stable but serious condition in hospital on Tuesday, while his five-year-old brother was being treated for a broken femur and remained under medical observation.
The incident happened on Monday morning when police responded to a report of pedestrians who had been struck on Ridgeview Drive.
Police say the driver of the car remained on scene and co-operated with investigators.
Police say they are still speaking to witnesses and collecting video footage to determine what happened.
