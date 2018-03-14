Independent probe into Squamish, B.C., crash involving RCMP vehicle, pedestrian

SQUAMISH, B.C. — A man has been seriously injured after being hit by an unmarked police vehicle in Squamish, B.C.

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all police-involved deaths and serious injuries in B.C., says a team has been deployed after an RCMP vehicle hit a pedestrian Tuesday night.

The victim, in his late 20s, suffered critical injuries.

A news release from the office says an officer with the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Services was travelling in an unmarked SUV around 10:30 p.m. when the pedestrian was hit on Highway 99.

The release says the officer, who was working but not responding to a call, called for help and administered first aid until paramedics arrived.