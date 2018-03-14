This photographer spent 12 years documenting stateless Rohingya people

When photographer Greg Constantine first visited a community of Rohingya while working on a project about stateless people, he was instantly struck by the devastation he witnessed.

“There was no work, no school, people sick, no access to healthcare, no recognition from the international community to come and assist them,” he said of the Muslim minority. The description that came to mind: “Exploited, vulnerable."

That was in Bangladesh in 2006, 11 years before at least 700,000 Rohingya — who have made their homes in Myanmar’s Rakhine state for hundreds of years — would be driven out Myanmar due to extreme violence. The U.N. has called military action toward the Rohingya in Myanmar “ethnic cleansing,” showing signs of genocide.

Constantine is in Vancouver this week to present his exhibit of photographs documenting the community’s plight over 12 years.

It’s called Nowhere People.

Since starting the project, he returned to Rohingya communities in Myanmar and Bangladesh 14 times.

Throughout that time, he recalled, the Rohingya have been in the world's media at moments when their situation was at its most extreme — such as in 2015, when thousands of Rohingya refugees fled on boats, seeking of asylum.

But visiting Rohingya regularly has painted an even graver picture than the intermittent international news coverage suggests, Constantine said.

The mass exodus of Rohingya people from Myanmar last year was preceded by what he calls “a genocidal process that’s been going on towards this community for decades now.

“I have this deep sense of responsibility of continually trying to engage people with this story — to keep it in the conversation, to make sure that it doesn’t evaporate."

Nowhere People is his attempt to keep their story in the public realm, he said, and to attract the attention of international leaders through photography.

“Will photography change things?" he asked, "I doubt it.

“But it can make a very valuable contribution to an incredibly important conversation that has to happen right now.”

But because we live in an increasingly visual culture, in which people get information from their mobile devices, Constantine argued that often their "entry point" into that information "is sparked by an image," he said.

Many of the people he photographed let him in on intimate parts of their lives, something he said emerged from years returning to their communities, developing trust.

In September, he went to Bangladesh at the height of the exodus from Myanmar. Now, he’s eager to return this spring and touch base — if possible — with the people he met.