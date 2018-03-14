Trial halted against Greek shipping firm over improperly served summons
VANCOUVER — The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ruled that a Greek shipping firm accused of operating a vessel that spilled thousands of litres of bunker fuel into Vancouver's English Bay was not properly served a summons.
The ruling means the trial for Alassia NewShips Management Inc., which began last month, is over.
The leak happened in April 2015 from the MV Marathassa.
A provincial court judge earlier ruled that a summons served to the captain of a different ship operated by Alassia was sufficient notice to make the company aware of the charges.
But the Appeal Court found that the captain was not a senior officer or representative of the company, meaning Alassia was not legally served.
Crown prosecutor John Walker says while the trial against Alassia has been discontinued, the proceedings against the Marathassa are moving ahead.
