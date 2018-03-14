Trial halted against Greek shipping firm over improperly served summons

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ruled that a Greek shipping firm accused of operating a vessel that spilled thousands of litres of bunker fuel into Vancouver's English Bay was not properly served a summons.

The ruling means the trial for Alassia NewShips Management Inc., which began last month, is over.

The leak happened in April 2015 from the MV Marathassa.

A provincial court judge earlier ruled that a summons served to the captain of a different ship operated by Alassia was sufficient notice to make the company aware of the charges.

But the Appeal Court found that the captain was not a senior officer or representative of the company, meaning Alassia was not legally served.