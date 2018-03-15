B.C. animal testing lab operates without conflicts, review concludes

VICTORIA — A review says scientists and government bureaucrats at British Columbia's animal testing laboratory are not in any conflicts of interest.

Premier John Horgan appointed his top deputy Don Wright last year to review the integrity of B.C.'s animal testing laboratory in Abbotsford after concerns were raised about a potential conflict of interest in test results done on farmed salmon.

Wright says in a statement the report makes nine recommendations about developing conflict of interest guidelines and conducting regular conflict of interest audits.

He says the review is clear there are no conflicts of interest in the lab's operations, but debate among scientists about the impacts of salmon farming on wild stocks in areas like the Broughton Archipelago will continue.