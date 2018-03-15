Future of Langara Golf Course in limbo after mayor introduces surprise motion

Vancouver Park Board commissioners say they need time to consider a surprise motion to review whether Langara Golf Course should be turned into a park or other sports use.

Mayor Gregor Robertson made the strike-and-replace motion on March 14, following the presentation of a staff report which recommended council approve spending $3 million to improve drainage on the course. Currently, winter flooding means very few people golf there during the wet winter months.

But instead of rubber stamping the requested funds, Robertson said the use of 114 acres for an 18-hole golf course needs to be reassessed, especially given that the Cambie Corridor plan will add 70,000 new residents to the area when the plan is fully built out “and we're not adding green space.”

NPA coun. Melissa de Genova said the issue was put to the public several years ago, when she was a park board commissioner, and she said people wanted to keep the golf course as-is. While the mayor didn’t mention housing as a possible use, de Genova wondered if it was a possibility.

“I was a former park board commissioner and I was there when your former Vision Vancouver park board commissioners put this forward,” she said. “One of them, maybe accidentally, maybe they didn't mean to say it, said maybe we can use some of it for housing too and I believe in housing, but this is parkland and that's what it's there to do.”

De Genova said it was also important to keep the golf course because it provides habitat for birds and small animals like coyotes, skunks and raccoons.

But Vision coun. Andrea Reimer said animals would do better in a restored ecosystem: “Birds are not fond of manicured grass. Having appropriate habitat restored would be a benefit.”

The Vision-dominated council approved the motion. Green Coun. Adriane Carr also voted in favour.

The mayor and other councillors floated several options, like reducing the Langara Golf Course to 9 holes and using the rest of the land for a park or another sport such as track and field, soccer, cricket or kabbadi, a game popular in the South Asian community.