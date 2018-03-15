Grow your own clothes: East Vancouver group is fanatical about fabric

Even with the latest genetic modifications, jeans and T-shirts still don’t grow on trees as fully formed garments. And, for better or worse, cotton and linen is still grown in fields, and processed rigorously before it’s woven into fabric.

Despite these constraints, there’s an ambitious group of fabric fanatics in Vancouver who are growing their own clothes, and you too could join them in a course called the Linen Grower’s Club. That is, as long as you have access to a 4m x 4m plot of land to grow flax plants, and are okay with the fact that it might take a year before you have processed the plants and spun enough linen to weave a handkerchief.

If you’re extra patient, and super dedicated, then perhaps like Sharon Kallis, you’ll commit six years to the hobby and end up with three kilometres of spun line, enough to weave a vest.

Most of the course happens in a park at the south edge of Strathcona, where Kallis, an environmental artist, and her colleague, Rebecca Graham, are teaching a dozen people how to plant and grow flax, and process the plants into a spool of spun thread, all using ancient techniques and tools.

“I think it's important for people to have an opportunity to learn where their clothing comes from,” Kallis said. “The amount of labour that goes into creating a piece of fabric is so outside of our general knowledge now.”

Growing the flax plants is the easy bit. Processing them is difficult: there are multiple steps, each one with subtle nuances. For Kallis, the whole endeavour is fun, especially when surrounded by like-minded individuals.

“What I'm doing is taking it (linen making) back to being essentially as inefficient as possible and relearning all of the steps,” she said. “It doesn't matter how long it takes, because the act of spinning is something I find unbelievably pleasurable and it's relaxing,” she said.

Kallis and Graham will instruct their students on how to weed and harvest their flax plants, how to take the plants through the ‘brake’ tool and “scrape off the outside of the stock,” how to spin it, and how to take it through a “controlled rot” where you let it mould. Ideally everyone ends up with a spool of spun thread, which they can then go and weave into fabric.

“(In last year’s course) not all of our growers were successful, but all of them had radical changes in how they perceived cloth, and what they thought about it,” Kallis said.

The fashion industry is one of the largest polluters in the world, Kallis said, and making your own linen is one way to address it.