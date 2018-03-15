Suspicious real estate practices can be reported using anonymous tipline in B.C.

VICTORIA — A new tipline is being set up to allow for anonymous complaints about suspicious real estate activities in British Columbia.

Finance Minister Carole James says the tipline launched by the Real Estate Council of British Columbia will help improve consumer protection.

Trained investigators will review each tip.

They will then ensure appropriate action is taken to maintain professional standards.

An independent advisory group created to better protect consumers in the real estate market recommended establishing a tipline, which is in addition to the council's existing complaints process.