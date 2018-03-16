B.C. government, Metro Vancouver mayors agree on $7B transit expansion

VANCOUVER — The British Columbia government has come to an agreement with Metro Vancouver mayors to move ahead on expanding transit in the region.

The agreement will make available $7 billion toward the second phase of a 10-year transit expansion plan.

Burnaby Mayor Derek Corrigan says the second phase will include the addition of 900,000 hours of bus service per year.

It also includes rapid transit projects for the Broadway corridor in Vancouver and light-rail in Surrey.

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson says the province is giving the region's mayors more control over revenue sources to close a funding gap that was prohibiting projects from going ahead.