Ping pong helps city dwellers connect in real life

From pop-up ping pong along a busy bike route to a ping pong bar, the sport is finding new fans and building community across the city. Something about the call and response nature of the game lends itself to making new friends and engaging in conversation.

Appealing to all ages and abilities, ping pong is a mix of athleticism, skill building and fun. Although Vancouver is a hotbed of expert competitive players, it’s also fast becoming a hub for a more relaxed and social form of the game.

At bars like Dublin Calling, ping pong offers a pleasurable pastime for whiling away the hours, drink in hand. Gastown’s Back and Forth kicks it up a notch, with 6 ping-pong tables for recreational use.

Proprietor Regan Truong noted that “Ping pong provides an activity you can do while hanging out. It brings socializing back to a bar where more often than not these days, you see groups of people glued to their phones.”

Back and Forth also has a range of board games, dart boards, snacks and beer. Truong was inspired by the unique bars and restaurants he saw on his travels, and he said he saw something Vancouver needed. Places like London, Portland and Toronto have seen widespread success with ping pong as a part of nightlife.

Reception here has been good, Truong explained, countering Vancouver’s no fun city moniker. “Vancouver is a very fun city. What people like to harp on is the 5 per cent of stuff that happens that’s bad and overlook the 95 per cent of good things that are going on.”

As the spring heats up, ping-pong goes outside. The Chinatown Night Market hosts a heady mix of ping pong and DJ’s, and parks like the Richmond Oval and Slidey Slides Park in East Van have outdoor ping pong tables.