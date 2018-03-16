'You’ll be a million dollars ahead of the game:' Contract brewing shakes up beer business

Contract brewing is opening up B.C.’s beer business to entrepreneurs who don’t have the means to invest in their own brewery, but the new low-barrier model is riling established craft brewers, who say it provides an “unfair advantage” to wannabe brewmasters.

“The vast majority of brewers didn’t have the money, but they went out and hustled and got friends or family or angel investors to invest in them to set up a brewery,” said Ken Beattie, executive Director of the BC Craft Brewers Guild.

“In that model there is certainly blood, sweat and tears and it gives you a huge advantage to go to a contract brewery, because you’ll be a million dollars ahead of the game.”

Craft Collective works in two ways. It allows those with manufacturing licenses to brew in their 70,000 hectolitre facility and to call that beer their own, or it allows those without manufacturing licenses to brew beer under the Collective’s license, ultimately owning the beer.

Contract brewing has taken off in Toronto and other beer-loving cities in North America like Portland, Oregon. Even breweries within Vancouver have contracted out to other breweries, but the opening of Craft Collective Beerworks (formerly Factory Brewing) has been met with trepidation from established brewers.

But for Kurtis Sheldan, who wanted to make the leap from beer salesman to beer maker, the incredible overhead costs of starting a brewery in Vancouver made his dream nearly impossible.

With contract brewing, Sheldan and his business partner, Chris Charron refined their recipe, took it to Craft Collective and Slow Hand Pilsner was ready to hit the shelves.

“One of the barriers to starting a brewery is definitely the cost of equipment, as well as zoning and permits and you may miss the opportunity if you have to jump through all the traditional hoops,” said Sheldan. “Our using [Craft Collective] was definitely born out of necessity and a lack of financial resources.”

Stephen Smysnuik is the director of marketing at Craft Collective and the founder of The Growler magazine. He sees contract brewing as a step in the evolution of the fairly new craft brewing industry in B.C. The controversy surrounding Craft Collective, he said, comes from established breweries who are protecting their investments.

“Why should Slow Hand or Superflux be denied the ability to make beer and sell beer because they don’t have $2 million?” Smysnuik said. “It’s like saying a writer needs a printing press to publish the news, and it’s an outmoded way of thinking that seems to be unique to the beer industry in B.C.”

There are over 130 breweries currently in the province and the as the industry grows, so does competition. That competition extends to finding space, which is at a premium in Vancouver.

The future of breweries and contract breweries in BC are currently under review as the NDP government consults liquor industry leaders on the current laws surrounding the production and distribution of alcohol.

Beattie said there is a need for contract brewing in the industry, but only for those breweries with manufacturing licenses of their own and a physical brewery.

Evan Doan fits that description. He and his brother Mike ran into capacity problems at their company, Doan’s Craft Brewing. With high rental rates, the possibility of expanding was out of the picture, so the brothers started to brew with Craft Collective.

The decision has helped Doan’s to expand and compete with bigger and better financed breweries.

“The people who have negative things to say about it started their breweries early and have spent millions of dollars to build a strong business,” said Doan. “When contract brewing comes along it is scary for them because little guys like us all of a sudden have the ability to compete against them.”

In the meantime Craft Collective has rebranded and are currently launching two house beers – one literally called Haus Lager – and neither Sheldan nor Doan have any plans to stop using contract brewing.