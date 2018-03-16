You've no right to be bored: 6 things to do in Metro Van this weekend

Living in the Lower Mainland, there's a mind-boggling array of things to get out and do, no matter how you get around or your budget (and even if it's raining).

Metro scans our region's dozen cities for just a few of the things you could try out this weekend — from outdoors activities to arts festivals to family-friendly events and ways you can make a difference.

1. Be the change

Dreaming you can make a difference in the world? New West's Stenberg College is hosting a free-of-charge conference under the banner, 'Be the Change: Changing attitudes, seeking solutions, taking action.' Over two days, everything from reconciliation to opioids, homelessness to activism is on the agenda. Speakers include The Revenant actor and Indigenous healer Duane Howard, homelessness advocate Judy Graves, rocker Bif Naked, celebrated addictions expert Dr. Evan Wood, and B.C. ministers Melanie Mark and Judy Darcy. Runs Friday 8:30 a.m. to Saturday 4:30 p.m. at Anvil Centre (777 Columbia St., New Westminster). Register for free or watch the live-stream online at Stenberg College's conference website.

2. Light a FUSE at the art gallery

Vancouver's most fun (and noisy) gallery experience is back on Friday, this month's evening party with a provocative theme: 'Transcendence/Destruction.' There's always live music, booze at the gallery cafe, and this month, everything from "prop comedy to experimental theatre to music and animation, and even an artist bar." Of course, you can enjoy all the Vancouver Art Gallery's current exhibits at the same time (Takashi Murakami, whose octopus-tentacle decor adorns the entire building's outside), and Bombhead (which looks at the "impact of the nuclear age" through the eyes of artists). Arrive early to beat the queue. Friday 8 p.m. to midnight (750 Hornby St.). Tickets at the Vancouver Art Gallery's website.

3. Learn some secrets of farming—in small spaces

The University of B.C. Farm is hosting a workshop this Saturday that's a must if you want to grow your own food — "in small spaces." Learn everything from how to create your own healthy soil from compost, trouble-shooting problems with your veggies, and potting mixes and companion planting secrets — from peas to beats, spinach and swiss chard on your windowsill, balcony or community garden plot. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. (3461 Ross Dr.). Register online.

4. Make some glass

East Vancouver's Terminal City Glass Co-op is inviting anyone to make colourful handmade glass art out of molten ingredients from a professional artist this Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. (1191 Parker St.). Age 16 and over, register online.

5. Go to the birds

VanDusen Botanical Garden and the Bloedel Conservatory are offering a month of migratory bird-themed activities for avid avian enthusiasts of all ages. It includes entertainers, tours, and VanDusen's newly created Backyard Bird Garden, especially created to attract resident and migratory birds. Up to two kids get into both facilities free with one paying adult. More info at VanDusen gardens.

6. Stroll through the art gallery's newest openings