'All hands on deck': B.C. mental health and addictions minister addresses opioid overdose crisis

Solutions to the opioid overdose crisis will require "all hands on deck," according to the B.C. minister of health and addictions, as she announced that the province will be launching an online consultation to gather ideas from community members.

The call for wide-spread input came Friday, when Metro interviewed Minister Judy Darcy, following her speech at Stenberg College’s Be The Change conference.

“We’re struggling to build a better system for mental health and addictions care in the midst of the worst health emergency in decades,” she said. “We are open to any and all new ideas.”

The two-day conference, held in New West Minster attracted front line health workers, students and community memebrs, for presentations on the opioid crisis, homelessness, resiliency, and truth and reconciliation.

The online consultation process will allow people to share ideas and experiences on addressing mental health, addictions and the overdose crisis, and Darcy says it will launch in the next few weeks.

“We are escalating our response (to the opioid crisis) every single day,” Darcy said. “We are constantly hearing from people in communities about new ideas, there are people who are being very creative on a community level.”

Darcy sited Surrey’s overdose tracking software as one example of how communities are thinking outside the box.

The Surrey software collects data from 9-1-1 overdose calls, and alerts first responders when four or more overdoses happen in four hours, over a one-kilometre area.

However, Darcy said that communities shouldn’t be left with the burden of solving the crisis on their own.

“People are spilling over with ideas…about changing this and turning the tide on the crisis. I’ve said from the beginning it needs to be all hands on deck. Government needs to lead but everybody needs to be part of it. It takes a province, not just a village,” she said.

To that end, Darcy said the province is working to make treatment “on demand” widely available. People with addictions need to be connected to treatment as soon as possible, she said, but in the event that someone arrives in the emergency room after an overdose, she wants every hospital to have the resources to connect that person to a treatment program immediately.