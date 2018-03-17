Boat allegedly stolen from Kent Harrison search and rescue located in berry field

CHILLIWACK, B.C. — Police have found a stolen search-and-rescue boat in a berry field in Chilliwack, B.C.

The B.C. Search and Rescue Association alleges thieves broke into the locked Kent Harrison Search and Rescue compound in Agassiz, B.C., at about 10 p.m. on Friday night.

They allegedly stole the eight-metre Spirit of Harrison rescue vessel, which was resting on a trailer.

The turbo diesel jet boat was last seen heading west on Highway 1, near Chilliwack, before it was found on Saturday morning and taken into RCMP custody.

This is the third theft from Kent Harrison Search and Rescue in three years, according to local media reports.