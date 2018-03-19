Demovictions top of mind for Joe Keithley, punk rocker and Burnaby mayoral contender

B.C. punk rocker Joe Keithley first ran for office in 1996 — and then in 1997, 2001, 2016 and 2017.

He’s hoping to be “sixth time lucky” in the upcoming B.C. municipal elections, where he’s running for Mayor of Burnaby with the Green Party.

Burnaby’s current mayor, Derek Corrigan, has held the post for the past 16 years, but his total combined time as a city councillor and mayor totals 31 years. His party, the NDP-allied Burnaby Citizens Assembly, currently hold all seats on council.

But Keithley, the 61-year-old frontman of Vancouver punk rock band D.O.A., thinks his hometown is ready for a change.

A top issue for Keithley is displacement of renters from Burnaby’s Metrotown neighbourhood, where hundreds of older rental buildings have been torn down over the past seven years to make way for condo towers.

“It’s heartless what Corrigan and his BCA team were doing,” Keithley said. “We would have developers replace rental units on a one per one basis, in exchange for going up another 10 or 15 floors, whatever the planning department deems is right for that area.

“We’d also look at installing…things like a daycare as well.”

The Greens are also promising to freeze property taxes at 2017 levels for two years. Burnaby currently has a $1 billion reserve fund, much of it from developer community benefits, and Keithley believes that shows the city “has been over-taxing people.”

Burnaby's property taxes rose by 1.5 per cent in 2018, a very low increase compared to other Metro Vancouver municipalities and previous years in Burnaby.

Keithley said running for office multiple times has given him the chance to do a lot of door knocking, and he’s encountered a lot of dissatisfaction with the current council.

“The BCA council do not listen to people,” Keithley said of what he’s been hearing from voters. “If they’re not in that inner circle or people who have (ties to) the NDP, for example, they don’t get anywhere, whether it’s with cycling or the art gallery.”