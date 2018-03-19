Independent probe launched into death of man arrested in Surrey, B.C.

SURREY, B.C. — British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man taken into custody in Surrey.

RCMP say officers and Emergency Health Services were responding to reports of a man standing in the middle of an intersection yelling and in some type of distress on Monday afternoon.

Mounties say officers tried to speak to the man and, when he was taken into custody, he went into medical distress.

Despite help from paramedics, police say the man died soon after.

The Independent Investigation Office, the organization that probes all police-involved cases of death or serious injury, has taken over the case and is looking to speak with witnesses.