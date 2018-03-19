Saa-ust Centre to offer support to families, survivors of missing and murdered Indigenous women

The City of Vancouver has opened a temporary space in the Downtown Eastside where families and survivors affected by the hearings into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls can access cultural and emotional support.

The Saa-ust Centre, which means “to lift up” in the Coast Salish language, will offer trauma-informed counselling, ceremony space, art and cultural activities, and access to both Indigenous elders and knowledge-keepers from March 19 to late April.

“This is a truly a pivotal moment in Canadian history, an opportunity for us to honour our life givers and to support the families who have gone through so much grief and loss," said Squamish Nation Chief Ian Campbell at the centre’s official opening Monday morning. "So, having a space like this in our shared territories is welcomed."

The opening comes ahead of Richmond community hearings by the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women from April 4-8. The inquiry launched in September 2016 after years of calls from Indigenous organizations to address shocking levels of violence experienced by Indigenous women and girls.

The Saa-ust Centre, which features colourful murals by Indigenous artists, was brought to life by the Urban Indigenous Peoples Advisory Committee.

They explained they recognized the need to provide support to families as they participate in the inquiry process.

“They recognized that families (and) loved ones will be reliving very tough experiences — experiencing emotional trauma," said Mayor Gregor Robertson. "And having a very safe and healing space would be an important part of supporting everyone who’s here for that.

“There are deep wounds to heal for our whole country that’s why it’s important that the inquiry is done well, that the support is strong in the community."

Robertson thanked the more than 20 organizations involved in making the centre a reality.

For Musqueam elder Shayne Point, the facility's aims reminded him of a time that Indigenous community members came to the rescue of early European settlers during a fire in the area generations ago.

For the families whose loved ones have been murdered or are missing, the centre is like “a canoe for them to have a safe journey towards their healing,” he said.

The centre will be open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. until late April. Support services will also be available on-site during the hearings in Richmond.