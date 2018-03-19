What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER —

PRIVACY COMMISSIONER TO CONTACT FACEBOOK ABOUT PERSONAL INFORMATION CONCERNS

A B.C. whistleblower is at the centre of explosive allegations raising concerns in Canada and Europe about the use of personal information harvested from Facebook.

Christopher Wylie has said in a series of interviews that he helped found a data analytics company that used the data of 50 million Facebook customers without permission to help the Trump campaign target voters during the 2016 U.S. election.

Canadian privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says his office will contact Facebook to find out whether the personal information of Canadians was affected.

Lawmakers in the United Kingdom have already called on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before a parliamentary committee about this case, and the head of the European Union's parliament says the bloc will investigate Facebook over the use of its data by Cambridge Analytica.

---

GROUPS SAY FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MUST LEAD PAIN STRATEGY

Groups that support chronic pain patients across Canada are calling on the federal government to adopt a national pain strategy that would provide provinces with a framework of services, similar to a plan in Australia.

Dr. Fiona Campbell, president-elect of the Canadian Pain Society, says provinces are coming up with their own initiatives but a national strategy would push provinces to create awareness and research in a co-ordinated way.

She says momentum is building among some of the same organizations that were involved in presenting a pain strategy at a summit in Ottawa in 2012, when Canada failed to adopt the plan.

Dr. Owen Williamson, head of the Pain Medicine Physicians of B.C. Society, says Canada's economy takes a $60-billion a year hit annually because people with chronic pain aren't getting adequate care including physiotherapy, which would allow them to become more functional.

---

DENTAL SURGERY WAIT TIMES TO DECREASE IN B.C.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has announced a plan to add 900 more dental surgeries in the province in the coming year for vulnerable children and adults.

Dix says increased access will lead to a substantial reduction in wait times for people currently suffering in pain.

He says the total number of surgeries for those requiring general anesthetic for their dental procedures will grow to 7,100 in 2018-19 — up 15 per cent over the previous year.

Dix says his ministry will also work with the B.C. Dental Association to study wait-time guidelines and protocols that the ministry will use to further improve timely access for patients who require dental care in a hospital setting.

---

SURVEY SUGGESTS FEW PEOPLE HAVE COMPLETED EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS PLAN

A new survey for Emergency Management BC has found 54 per cent of respondents had drafted an emergency plan but only 13 per cent said it's complete.

The Ipsos Reid poll of 1,200 British Columbians was commissioned to determine their knowledge of the particular hazards that threaten them and their level of personal preparedness.

It suggested most residents can identify their own geographic vulnerabilities, with coastal residents in Vancouver and on Vancouver Island expressing concerns about the threat of tsunamis and earthquakes while those in the Interior and the North were more likely to cite wildfires and floods as hazards.

But only four in 10 reported that they are equipped with an emergency kit in their car, while only three in 10 have a kit at work or a "grab-and-go" bag at home.

---

POLICE INVESTIGATE SUSPICIOUS DEATH

The RCMP says investigators are trying to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a 37-year-old woman in Vernon.

Police say they were notified that the woman had been taken from to hospital from her home last Thursday.

She later died in hospital.

RCMP are continuing an investigation but say there is no risk to the public.

---

MAN ACCUSED IN HOCKEY STORE ARSON TO APPEAR IN COURT

The RCMP has charged a man with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed a prominent hockey shop in Surrey last year.

No one was hurt in the fire last September at the Hockey Shop Source for Sports in the city centre area.

At the time, fire crews said they believed the blaze may have started in some garbage at the back of the store.

James Haslam of no fixed address has been remanded in custody and is to appear in court on Thursday.

---

