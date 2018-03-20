Arrests continue at Burnaby Mountain pipeline protest

A tense standoff between youth-led anti-pipeline protestors and RCMP officers on Burnaby Mountain at Kinder Morgan facilities led to at least 10 arrests in an overall effort to delay the company’s plans to clear surrounding trees for expansion.

Speaking in front of the crowd at the foot of the terminal, Katie Perfitt, 29, reminded the crowd of Canada’s promises on climate change. “Young people turned out to vote for the Trudeau government because he promised real climate leadership, he promised that he would renew relations with Indigenous people and that they would take means to restore environmental laws the Harper government had dismantled.”

Roughly 50 people were stationed at the entrance of the Burnaby Terminal on Shellmont Street, where they plastered a large red banner stating, ‘our fight, our future’ on the company’s gates to prevent workers from exiting and entering the facility. The protestors organized into two rows within five meters of the entrance.

That infringed on a B.C. Supreme Court injunction, obtained March 16 by Kinder Morgan, that prohibits protestors from being within five metres of the storage terminal. The company plans to twin its existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which terminates in Burnaby. The expansion would sharply increase the number of oil tankers plying Burrard Inlet.

Valeen Jules, 21, a member of the Nuu-chah-nulth and Kwakwaka’wakw Nation on the west coast of Vancouver Island, was most concerned about how an oil spill would affect First Nations who live by the water.

“The Nuu-chanh-nulth is nearly the entire west coast of Vancouver Island, so we’re right on the edge overlooking the ocean,” she said.

The protests escalated when RCMP officers moved in to provide protestors with copies of the injunction and read it before handcuffing several people and removing them on stretchers.

Romilly Cavanaugh, former environmental engineer for the Trans Mountain pipeline from 1991-1996, was one of the last few protestors to be arrested. After being released by officers she was met with a cheering crowd.

“In the 90s—and nothing much has changed, the technology has changed very little since that time,” she told the protestors. “We knew that if the pipeline leaked or if the tanks leaked, or if the tankers down at Westridge leaked, the company would be lucky if they could recover 10 to 20 per cent of what went into the environment. If it goes on the land, it’s not so bad. But if it goes into the water, there’s very little they could do about it.”

During earlier court proceedings to obtain the injunction, Maureen Killoran, a lawyer representing Kinder Morgan, said that Trans Mountain has the permits and leases required to carry on construction. She said protesters have put their own safety at risk because they often show up at 5 a.m. on icy roads to block vehicles.

"It is undisputed that Trans Mountain has incurred substantial costs," she said, adding the protesters' goal has been to cause so much financial harm through delays that the company is forced to abandon the $7.4-billion project that would twin an existing pipeline from Edmonton to Burnaby.

"We have every indication based on the activities of the blockaders, based on what they're saying on Facebook and other social media sites and to the media, that this will continue," she said. "They have made a conscious choice to carry on."

Daily protests are planned until March 26, the deadline for Kinder Morgan to complete clearing the trees for expansion.