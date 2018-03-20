Methadone treatment linked to lower crime among B.C. drug users: SFU study

Drug users who were in the criminal justice system at one point in the last 17 years take prescribed methadone treatments less than half of the time and that made them more likely to commit crimes again, according to a new Simon Fraser University study.

Methadone, a substitution drug used to treat opiate addiction, is the most frequently prescribed drug for people in the criminal justice system, according to Julian Somers, a health science professor at SFU. He and his research team analyzed 17 years (1998 to 2015) of B.C. court records and methadone prescriptions in Pharmanet, amassing data from 250,000 individuals who appeared in both databases.

He found that in that group, people on average took methadone 40 per cent of the time they were in a treatment program. And while they were not on methadone, they were about one third more likely to commit both violent and non-violent crimes.

“We were surprised that the level of adherence was so low. Taking methadone 40 per cent of the time is not even close to what would be necessary in order to help people achieve recovery," said Somers, who is also a clinical psychologist.

For the other 60 per cent of the time, people in methadone treatment programs still need to get their opioid fix and they will likely get it from the black market, said Somers.

The study, published in the journal Addiction, is the first comprehensive data analysis of the link between medication and crime, according to SFU.

Somers says his findings show a glimpse of the factors behind the “revolving door” phenomenon – a term researchers and advocates use to describe the never-ending cyclical nature of drug treatment for people who deal with addiction, poverty, and mental health issues.

People in that situation “cost taxpayers $60,000 per year, per person, without getting better,” he said.

“They are still addicted, still involved in crime, and still homeless.”

Somers says the study’s findings show that people with an array of issues need more than just access to methadone treatments if they are to stop their reliance on government services. Without other supports, many people will have trouble adhering to a treatment program, he explained.

“People in this population who have other needs – mental health needs, employment needs, housing needs – those other needs to be addressed at the same time as their methadone or their opiate addiction is being treated in order to achieve recovery.”