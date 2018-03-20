Shorts fired at home in Nanaimo, B.C., police say no injuries reported
NANAIMO, B.C. — Police say there were no injuries after several shots were fired today at a home in Nanaimo, B.C.
The RCMP says they responded to a home (on Wildlife Place) at about 6:15 a.m.
The Mounties say there were reports of a vehicle leaving the area shortly after the shots were heard, and that two people fled on foot.
The Vancouver Island emergency response team and police dog services are among those involved in the investigation.