All-women voyage sets sail to test health impacts of plastic in the ocean

There’s a crisis of plastics in our oceans, according to researchers. That’s why an international crew of all-women voyagers are setting out to investigate the North Pacific Gyre — better known as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch — to study microplastics in the ocean and the links to human and environmental health.

Squamish resident, Nikkey-Dawn Ward, will join the crew of 24 on the second leg of the trip sailing on the Sea Dragon, a 72 ft. vessel. She is an environmental steward, graphic designer and photographer who is excited to contribute innovative research that will feed into global databases.

“They’re tackling issues close to my heart… and what this means for our health and the lack of gender diversity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields,” she told Metro. “Being able to go to our community leaders and politicians with data is how we can call for change.”

Announced last week in Vancouver at the Globe Forum and with under 100 days till launch, the mission is split over two legs starting in Hawaii and ending in Seattle via Vancouver. Led by British skipper and ocean advocate, Emily Penn, the crew is made up of scientists, artists, sustainability professionals, sailors and ocean activists who will make daily trawls for pollutants and share collected data globally.

The goal? Travel across 3,000 nautical miles through the densest ocean plastic accumulation zone on the planet.

Endorsed by the UN Environment Clean Seas initiative, plans are in motion for eXXpedition to work with Ocean Wise after the two groups met at the Globe Forum last week, according to Peter Ross, Ocean Wise vice-president of research and microplastics expert.

“We’ve known for decades that the plastic problem is a serious and a global one,” Ross said, noting the two organizations are complementary. “While some things have gotten better, many things have gotten worse.”

There are still major issues with visible debris, he explained, pointing to the sea lion rescued from the Strait of Georgia last weekend entangled in a plastic noose. Ross’s team recently reported 1,258 tiny particles of plastic in one cubic metre in a seawater sample taken in Vancouver.

“Every Canadian is responsible for the production of two to four times of their own body weight of plastic every year,” he said in an interview, adding the conversation is bigger than both organizations. “We need citizens of the world to step up to the plate.”

Since all costs are covered by crew contributors, Ward’s been fundraising for her $4990 portion by selling her paintings of Southern Resident Killer Whales, which are endangered on the West Coast.

She's also launched her own plastic usage awareness campaign online.

“We are only now starting to understand the effects on our health,” she explained, noting crew members will have hair samples tested for mercury and eXXpedition publicly shares the data. “While it remains to be seen if a viable tech solution for cleaning up the existing microplastics will happen, we can all stop the amount that makes it there in the first place.”

For her, the trip is just the beginning. “I would love to work with partners to educate the public further on the harm microplastics are wreaking on us,” Ward explained. “If you use single-use plastics, once it leaves your hands you can’t guarantee it won’t end up in the ocean.”