Inside the watch house at the pipeline frontline

“I probably had one of the best sleeps in my entire life last night," Crystal Smith tells Metro about her Tuesday night spent in Kwekwecnewtxw Watch House on Burnaby Mountain. "It was quite magical.”

Nearby, Smith's six-year-old son, Raven, plays by the forest outside Kinder Morgan's facility. Despite unsuccessful court attempts to remove it, the traditional wood structure — created by hand from a single cedar tree — continues to stand as a symbol of ongoing anti-pipeline protests by Indigenous people and environmentalists.

Built March 10 within sight of the company’s storage tanks, Indigenous activists and volunteers have continued to gather at the watch house, and it's been occupied non-stop, they said.

It's meant to allow Kinder Morgan's opponents to monitor activities related to its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, which was approved by both federal and previous provincial governments.

In Coast Salish tradition, watch houses have historically been used to guard the territory from enemies.

“The watch house is bringing us back to our ancestors,” said the Tsimshian and Haisla Nations woman. “It’s what our ancestors had done since time immemorial … making sure that the land is safe, making sure that there’s no one threatening us.

"So, the watch house is there to protect the people, to protect the land, to protect the water.”

The mother of two, who camped in the house with her son Tuesday ahead of joining planned protests on Thursday, said she felt welcomed by the other campers, who helped her set up their bed, and watched over her son.

She described their night inside as "peaceful" — filled with the sounds of trees moving in the wind and bird sounds. It was, she recounted, a stark contrast from being arrested Tuesday afternoon, when she said she was outside of a court-ordered five-metre injunction boundary with her family.

Her mother was also arrested, and police then handcuffed Crystal, charging her with civil contempt. She appears in court June 8.

The watch house has also served as a meeting point for Indigenous people, watch house organizer and Tsleil Waututh nation member Will George told Metro, to discuss how they plan to halt the pipeline project's construction.

Protesters usually face three scenarios when they appear in court, explained a spokesperson for the environmental campaign involved in organizing the current wave of demonstrations. Depending on the judge, Protect the Inlet campaign spokesperson Amina Moustaqim-Barrette said, charges could be dropped, protestors could be ordered to pay a fine, or in rare cases sentenced to prison.

In addition to the watch house, nearby activists have also begun building a small cabin at the long-established Camp Cloud, stationed across from the entrance of the Burnaby Terminal on Shellmont Street.

The people behind that cabin said it's dedicated to women and youth and was inspired by a Squamish Nation elder who often attends a Sacred Fire on the site but wanted to stay on-site with her grandson.

Douglas Fugge, self-identified safety and traffic coordinator for Camp Cloud, offered some construction expertise to the newest edifice to face off against the controversial Texas energy company.

Kinder Morgan says it remains committed to environmental protection and world-leading spill response, and said it has "support from First Nations communities whose reserves it intends to cross." But that support is disputed by many First Nations leaders along the pipeline's route.

Trudeau has defended the project, too, and said expanding Trans Mountain is part of a larger national plan to meet emissions targets in the Paris Climate Accord that include a cap on tar sands emissions, but those measures hinge on increasing bitumen flow from Alberta.