B.C. landlords are collecting too much private info from tenants: privacy commissioner

Landlords are collecting too much information for prospective tenants on application forms, according to an investigation released today by B.C.’s Office of Information and Privacy Commissioner.

The OIPC checked what information was collected by 13 landlords when tenants applied.

“I found a systemic practice of landlords asking tenants to provide an unreasonable amount of personal information during the application process. Unfortunately, many people felt they had no choice but to provide that information to avoid missing out on a place to live, despite feeling uncomfortable doing so,” wrote Drew McArthur, acting commissioner, in his report.

“Understandably, many tenants who reached out to me did not want to be identified or file a complaint, for fear of being blacklisted by landlords.”

In a series of stories in 2016, Metro News detailed the concerns of several renters who said they had been asked to provide social insurance numbers, date of birth, driver’s licence numbers and even several months of bank statements. At the time, the OIPC said they had seen an increase in complaints about the practice and urged tenants to report incidents.

One tenant told Metro the probing questions from some landlords — such as whether she was single — made her very uncomfortable, and one landlord wanted her to sign a tenancy agreement that included notifying him when she had guests staying over.

Even when tenants are aware they do not have to hand over sensitive personal information, with Metro Vancouver’s very tight rental vacancy rates, they often feel like they have no choice, according to the OIPC report.

McArthur acknowledged that landlords are attempting to protect their properties, but he had some tart words for landlords who breach B.C.’s privacy laws.

“As a landlord, you are not looking for a best friend; you’re looking for a tenant. You cannot take advantage of the imbalance of power to require applicants to complete a behavioural questionnaire, or provide three months’ worth of bank statements,” he wrote.