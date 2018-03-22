Deputy B.C. privacy watchdog in charge of U.K. data harvesting probe: commissioner

An investigation by United Kingdom authorities into data hacking allegations dominating world headlines is headed by British Columbia’s incoming privacy commissioner, Metro news has learned.

Since September, Michael McEvoy, currently the deputy information and privacy commissioner for the province, has been conducting the investigation for Britain’s top privacy watchdog, Elizabeth Denham.

According to an online statement from Denham, the investigation includes Victoria, B.C.-based AggregateIQ Data Services, and Cambridge Analytica — a U.K. political consulting firm with ties to U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign and the Brexit referendum. Cambridge Analytica has been accused of using the personal information syphoned from 50 million Facebook users in North America.

“McEvoy has been seconded to her office for the last six months working on the Brexit-Leave campaign (probe),” Drew McArthur, B.C.’s acting privacy commissioner, told Metro in a phone interview Thursday. “This is kind of a culmination I see of the situation around Cambridge Analytica and Facebook … We’ve been linked in with the work they’re doing, obviously because our deputy is there leading their investigation.”

Another Victoria, B.C. native, Christopher Wylie, has been cast as a whistleblower, assisting the New York Times and the Observer to uncover the story of Cambridge Analytica's role in the Trump and Brexit campaigns.

Multiple interview requests to Wylie, sent through his U.K.-based lawyer, were not returned.

In Ottawa on Thursday, MPs on the House of Commons ethics committee unanimously approved a motion to summon Wylie to testify about his role at Cambridge Analytica. The request comes a day after the Liberal’s research office confirmed Wylie was paid $100,000 for a “pilot project,” which included national and regional polling, as well as social media monitoring.

The Liberals say they ultimately did not proceed with Wylie’s project, despite paying him the full $100,000 contract.

Multiple calls to Aggregate IQ’s Victoria offices were not returned Thursday afternoon. AggregateIQ co-founders Zack Massingham and Jeff Silvester did not respond to interview requests, but Silvester emailed a statement.

“There has been some speculation in the media about AggregateIQ and its services,” Silvester wrote in an email. “AggregateIQ works in full compliance within all legal and regulatory requirements in all jurisdictions where we operate ... AggregateIQ has never managed, nor did we have access to, any Facebook data or database allegedly obtained improperly by Cambridge Analytica.”

McArthur, B.C.’s privacy chief, said his office continues to pursue its own “active investigation” of AggregateIQ under provincial laws, and hopes to complete his probe “in a short number of months.”

“We’ve reached out to AggregateIQ asking them a number of questions about British Columbians’ personal information they may have collected or used,” McArthur said. “We’re focused on what information AggregateIQ may have collected.

"Our privacy legislation (states) that you can only collect information that’s reasonable in the circumstances, and you need consent to use the information for the purpose.”