Prince Rupert RCMP officer charged with driving without due care and attention

VICTORIA — An RCMP officer in British Columbia has been charged with an offence under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The B.C. Prosecution Service says Cpl. Jeff Easingwood faces a charge of driving without due care and attention.

The charge follows an incident in Prince Rupert on March 25, 2017, while Easingwood was on duty.

A news release from the prosecution service says the charge against Easingwood was approved by an experienced Crown counsel from an area outside the region patrolled by the Prince Rupert detachment.

Easingwood is scheduled to appear in Prince Rupert Provincial Court on April 25.