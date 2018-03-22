These UBC students are connecting kids on the autism spectrum with the world of coding

Bahar Moussavi believes anyone can learn to code, and the younger the better.

She and three friends, all undergraduate science students at UBC, took it upon themselves to make computer programming more accessible to children who may not have previously had suitable opportunities to learn: kids on the autism spectrum.

“We thought if we could implement this passion for coding from a young age, the younger they learn, the more they can explore it,” Moussavi said.

Co-founders Moussavi, Mikhaela Torio, Felicia Chan, and Mohamed Aly started the ‘Create Opportunities and Define Education’ (C.O.D.E) Initiative a year ago. They put on week-long workshops on the basics of computer programming for kids on the autism spectrum, with a one to one student-to-volunteer teacher ratio, and special curriculum that was developed with input from the Pacific Autism Family Network in Richmond.

Now the students are hoping to expand their offerings, and raise awareness about these types of coding opportunities for people.

Coding programs for people on the autism spectrum are not new; the tech industry has recognized people with autism tend to be well-suited to detail-oriented programming tasks. Tech companies Microsoft and SAP both have programs specifically geared toward hiring people on the spectrum.

What makes C.O.D.E. unique is its particular focus on empowering kids.

“The most important concept that the kids are learning is to believe in themselves,” Moussavi said. “They know that if they write a certain script they will get a certain outcome. It makes them feel really in control and really proud.”

Moussavi has been amazed by the students’ enthusiasm and creativity. One eight-year-old participant was so invested in the task at hand — to build a simple game using the training code language Sketch — that he went above and beyond to build a multiplayer version.

“He went way beyond what we wanted him to do to the point where I had to sit down and seriously talk code with him,” she said. “At the end of it he was so excited. This kid who was quite shy at the beginning would walk up to people and say ‘look at this game I made!’”

Torio, another one of the co-founders, doesn’t have a background in computer programming, but she feels like C.O.D.E. is exactly the right way to give back to the community. She has a cousin who is on the spectrum, and has observed the way classmates can thrive with one-on-one instruction.

“What I’ve seen is that volunteers and the students themselves have been able to develop such a good connection by the end of the week,” Torio said.