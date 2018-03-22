What's making news in British Columbia

VANCOUVER — ATLANTIC SALMON FARMING TO END IN WASHINGTON STATE

Washington state is phasing out marine farming of Atlantic salmon and other non-native fish by 2022.

Net pens growing Atlantic salmon in state waters have operated for decades but the practice came under heavy criticism after tens of thousands of non-native fish escaped into waterways last summer.

Under legislation signed by Governor Jay Inslee on Thursday, leases and permits for operations that grow non-native finfish in state waters would end when current leases expire.

The legislation targets Canada's Cooke Aquaculture Pacific, the largest producer of farmed Atlantic salmon in the U.S., whose net pens in northwest Washington collapsed in August.

___

ORDER OF YUKON CREATED TO HONOUR CITIZENS

The Yukon government has established an award to honour its most inspiring citizens.

Premier Sandy Silver says the Order of Yukon will be the territory’s highest honour.

Yukon’s new commissioner Angelique Bernard will become the first member of the Order.

Future members will be selected by an independent advisory council from nominations submitted by the public.

___

OCTOPUS RETURNS HOME TO THE OCEAN

Vancouver Aquarium staff have released a lovelorn octopus into the ocean off the coast of Bowen Island.

The aquarium says the female octopus was seen to be spending more time out of her den, a behaviour associated with looking for a mate.

After getting permission from the Department of Fisheries and Oceans, a team helped transfer the octopus to ocean waters, with aquarium staff diving into the water to help it to the ocean floor.

It's hoped the octopus can find a mate, lay eggs and contribute to the local Giant Pacific octopus population.

___

MUSIC FUNDED TO THE TUNE OF $7.5 MILLION

The B.C. government has announced $7.5 million for the province's new music fund.

Funding for AMPLIFY B-C is focused on several areas including training and skills development, music company development and support for live music events.

The province says the fund will help place B.C. talent on the world stage and will benefit tourism and small business development.

The announcement follows the cancellation last year of music festivals in Pemberton and suburban Victoria, while the Tall Tree Music Festival on Vancouver Island has been cancelled for this year.

___

ARREST LINKED TO VANCOUVER ASSAULTS

Vancouver police have made an arrest following a series of unprovoked assaults last month.

Police issued a warning last week and released surveillance images of a suspect who allegedly approached and punched, elbowed or pushed a stranger on four separate occasions in public places and then walked away.

They say 39-year-old Colin Akwei of Coquitlam was arrested Wednesday following a tip from the public.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the assaults.

____