Green Party leader Elizabeth May undeterred after arrest at anti-pipeline protest

Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May has joined the scores of anti-pipeline protestors charged with civil contempt for blocking the road to Kinder Morgan’s Burnaby Mountain pipeline terminal.

The weeklong protests planned daily until March 26 has resulted in some heated standoffs and the arrests of May and NDP MP Kennedy Stewart who stood at the gates along with other protestors violating Kinder Morgan’s injunction prohibiting protestors within five metres of its terminals.

“I am keeping my word,” said May in statement. “I said I would stand in solidarity with the First Nations opposing Kinder Morgan and I am keeping my word.



“Non-violent civil disobedience is legitimate as a means of expression but it is a step I have not taken before. Even standing on the logging roads of Clayoquot Sound in 1993, I stepped aside when asked to do so. I can no longer step aside.”

Before his arrest, Stewart said he was supporting his constituents in Burnaby South and was aware he could be taken into custody.

"I feel I have no choice at this point but to do this to amplify the deep, deep opposition to this project that is felt by my constituents," he said. "It's a combination of the disastrous potential of this project, but also betrayal around how it was approved that is moving many of my constituents to take the actions that they are."

A lawyer for Trans Mountain, a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan Canada, told a judge at hearings earlier this month on the injunction application that the protesters' goal was to cause so much financial harm through delays that the company would be forced to abandon the $7.4-billion project. The pipeline project has been approved by the National Energy Board and the federal government.

Pipeline opponents also had plans to gather at the offices of 44 MPs and deliver water samples taken from the B.C. coast.

They said the demonstrations would be a reminder that British Columbia waterways are being threatened by the pipeline expansion, which would increase the number of oil-carrying vessels in the Georgia Strait from eight per month to as many as 37.