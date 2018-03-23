Man guilty of attempted murder handed 12-year sentence: police
A
A
Share via Email
RICHMOND, B.C. — Police in British Columbia says a man with gang ties has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for an attempted murder at a park in Richmond.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says in a news release that Thomas Duong tried to fatally shoot a man in August 2015.
The unit says Duong was arrested four months later and went on trial in December.
It says he was found guilty by a provincial court judge in February and sentenced earlier this week.